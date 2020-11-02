Your Voice Your Vote: Weber County

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Weber State University Woman’s Basketball team is running the floor for Tuesday’s Election at the Weber County Fairgrounds. Other teams also stepped up to the plate.

“The idea originated after talking to my mom, who’s been a pollster for the last 10-15 years 12 hours a day on election day,” said Velaida Harris, the coach for Weber State University’s Women’s Basketball team.

“We’ve lost about 15% of our poll workers so far, won’t be able to work tomorrow because they’ve either contracted it or they’re in quarantine,” said Ricky Hatch, Weber County clerk auditor.

“This is just a way to give back, get our faces out there, get people to come to the games a little bit more,” said Dominique Williams, a student-athlete at WSU.

Earlier this year, voting took place at Union Station in downtown Ogden. It’s moved to the fairgrounds, where plexiglass and social distancing friendly markers are on the floor.

“At this center, we’ll probably be able to handle probably about 15,000 people in a normal year, with COVID, we’re hoping it’s less cuz’ we don’t want to spread anything or get our poll workers sick or voters,” said Hatch.

Hatch says just over 82,000 ballots are already in and the county’s done mail-in ballots for several years.

“We have 26,000 more voters this year than we did in 2016, so that represents about a 64% turn out, we’re hoping that it will be 90% overall,” said Hatch.

Hatch says it’s also doing contactless check-in. Ballots, envelopes and pens will be given to voters.

“Take those and the voters will actually mark those in their vehicles and drop them in a drop box,” he added.

Weber State student, Dominique Williams says it’s her first time voting.

“Vote for what’s going to help you have a better future, vote to help others have a better future, so I think people just have to step outside of themselves and think about what is the bigger picture,” said Williams.

Hatch says it isn’t too late to drop off your ballot, you can drop them in boxes at city buildings all over the county until 8 p.m.

