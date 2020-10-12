Your Voice Your Vote: Summit County

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the presidential election just weeks away, some employees in Summit County tell ABC4 News what they hope to see for their community in the years to come.

Hundreds of restaurants, art galleries and shops line Historic Park City Main Street.

And with outdoor activities and events bringing people from around the world to Summit County’s largest city, some local business employees said they hope for continued growth in the coming years.

“We’ve been able to maintain the kind of quaint historic feel of main street, which I think is very important going forward and they seem to be making every effort to keep that going,” said Adam Hansen, director of Meyer Gallery.

“We hope for political stability, we hope for open businesses, we hope for healthy people and keeping the economy growing,” said David McMaster, OC Tanner general manager.

Despite COVID-19 shutdowns earlier this year, McMaster and Hansen said they’re doing better than expected.

“Still a lot of people, a lot of traffic, fortunately a lot of sales,” McMaster said.

And when it comes to voting for their voice to be heard, they believe it’s one of importance.

“Voting is a very important civic activity for every American. I think we should all be engaged in that way,” Hansen said. “We should be up on the issues and you should know why you’re voting as much as you know that you’re voting.”

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Summit County plans to have residents vote by mail. If they cannot, a drive-thru location will be set up on election day in Coalville.