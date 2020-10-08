MORGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Morgan is a very rural community, with just over 12,000 people in the entire county. A small strip of businesses is what makes up Morgan’s downtown. There’s not one traffic light in town.

What started as just an agricultural community, evolved to an industrial and construction industry.

“There’s not as much commercial up here, like compared to Weber Co.,” said Morgan resident, Bret Heiner.

After checking in with the county office, ABC4 News found there are very few commercial businesses, the majority of locals actually run their businesses out of their homes.

“Slower pace, not as fast pace as some of those, but we don’t have the commercial tax base,” said Heiner.

Bret Heiner grew up in Morgan, he’s now the Director of Public Works for Morgan County.

“When you are a smaller county, you have less funds, when you don’t have that big tax base, so it’s a challenge in Morgan Co. to try to keep up with the roads, with limited funds,” said Heiner.

About 70% of tax payers money in Morgan County goes to schools, the other 30% goes to the county for things like public works, police and emergency officials.

“It’s important for them to keep it this way, you know that’s the balance that’s hard to strike, you know, we could always use more commercial businesses, but people like the atmosphere,” said Heiner.

Heiner says it’s vital for political leaders to support these rural communities.

“Morgan, they get help from the federal government and the state and without that, we couldn’t keep up on some things, you can’t tax people that high, to keep what you need coming in, to fix all this stuff, so we need leaders, that are aware of that,” he said.

Adding the farmers, ranchers and small businesses are not only what keep Morgan County running, but America, as a whole.