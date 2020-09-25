Your Voice, Your Vote: Box Elder County residents share thoughts on this coming election

WILLARD, Utah (ABC4 News) – In Box Elder County, ABC4’s northern Utah correspondent, Jordan Verdadeiro spoke to farmers in the area about what matters to them this coming election.

We drove down the fruit highway and spoke to several people in the area asking them what their concerns are and what they want to see this upcoming election.

Agriculture is a big part of Box Elder County. Many farmers on fruit highway rely on locals for their livelihood.

“When it comes to policy we want to be supported as farmers,” said Lisa Woodyatt, of Woodyatt Cherry Farms.

Lisa and her husband own a tart cherry farm that’s been around for 75 years.

“This year there’s been a lot of hardships, there have been storms, first our crop froze and then we got hit by hail and then the coronavirus, kind of just messed everything up,” said Woodyatt.

The Woodyatts, like many farmers are losing money everyday during the pandemic.

“All the farmers do farmers markets and the farmers markets rules have crunched us down into almost everything and that has been where we lost most of our money,” said Woodyatt.

They want a president and political leaders who make grants more accessible for those in the ag industry.

“Because we need it, we’re important the farmers are the people that are feeding America,” said Woodyatt.

“So we weren’t able to have to a full crop, we lost a lot of money and we had a really hard time getting the grant, which we actually just got rejected for,” said Woodyatt.

Lisa says she wants to see policies that focus on local sourcing from farms in America.

“Stop outsourcing, we get a lot of tart cherries from Turkey, why are we getting tart cherries from Turkey when we grow them right here in the United States?” she added.

Many locals in Box Elder County say this is one of the most difficult elections coming up. May say they are still on the fence. That’s why we’re here for your voice, your vote to find out what residents want to see happen, for America.