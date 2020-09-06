Skip to content
Your Voice Your Vote
Your Voice, Your Vote: Box Elder County residents share thoughts on this coming election
Video
Your Voice Your Vote: Carbon County
Video
Politics
Here’s what you need to know for the first 2020 presidential election debate
Your Voice, Your Vote: Box Elder County residents share thoughts on this coming election
Video
Candidates for Utah’s open first congressional district seat go head to head in debate to replace Rep. Rob Bishop
Video
What do I need to know about the Vice Presidential debate being hosted at the U of U?
Tonight on NewsNation: President Trump’s first prime-time sit down interview after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Video
More Politics Headlines
Inside Utah Politics
2CD Candidate Profile: Kael Weston
Video
The IUP Panel on the race for president, peace agreements, and the state of emergency
Video
The IUP Panel on the race for Salt Lake County Mayor and housing affordability
Video
Bipartisan effort underway to get feds to pay more for public lands in Utah
Video
Governor Gary Herbert on the current state of the Coronavirus pandemic in Utah
Video
More Inside Utah Politics Headlines
Your Local News
Man taken into custody after ‘illegally occupying’ Cedar Hills home
Video
Doctors see a 240 percent increase of COVID-19 cases in 15 to 24-year-olds since August 31st
Video
The Justice Files: Former school teacher seeks release from prison
Video
‘My dog’s shot’: Intense police video shows deadly shootout that wounded Roy PD K-9
Video
Will you try it?: Kraft is bringing Pumpkin Spice Macaroni & Cheese to the U.S.
More Local News
Trending Stories
Orem teenager warns of lasting COVID-19 effects: ‘You don’t know what’s going to happen to you’
Gallery
‘Tell my mom I love her’: Graphic body camera video shows police officer shooting 13-year-old boy with autism
Video
UPDATE: Fire burning up Neffs Canyon 0% contained, lightning-caused
Gallery
Man taken into custody after ‘illegally occupying’ Cedar Hills home
Video
Doctors see a 240 percent increase of COVID-19 cases in 15 to 24-year-olds since August 31st
Video
Farmington High School student, parent, event center react to homecoming blowout
Video
The Justice Files: Former school teacher seeks release from prison
Video
Body found in pond near Miller Estate Apartments in Murray identified
Woman flees hotel room dressed in only a towel after Utah man allegedly tries to kill her, police say
Video
‘My dog’s shot’: Intense police video shows deadly shootout that wounded Roy PD K-9
Video