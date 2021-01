UTAH (ABC4) – Monday will mark Utah’s 125th birthday.

On January 4, Utah will be celebrating its 125th statehood anniversary with a TV show and a fireworks display, both to be broadcasted across 29 counties.

Our very own Craig Wirth takes us back to what it was like in 1896, to witness what it was like when Utah first became a state.

Tune in January 3, at 10 p.m. to watch this Wirth Watching exclusive unfold.