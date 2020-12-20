WIRTH WATCHING: The history of Christmas Street, 72 years of holiday magic

UTAH (ABC4) – 2020 marks the 72nd anniversary of Utah’s very own Christmas Street.

Many Christmas Street residents have come and gone, yet the tradition to light up during the holidays has remained resilient, this year marking the street’s 72nd anniversary.

It’s iconic Christmas sign also tagging along, celebrating 60 years of holiday magic.

“The tradition of Christmas Street started long before I moved here…When the houses were first built in 1947,” shares a Christmas Street resident of 36 years.

Every year, locals gather to visit the ‘yule fairyland’ and happily partake in the holiday cheer.

