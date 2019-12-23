Wirth Watching: That time Craig Wirth wrote a Utah country song

We’ve spent the last months looking back at our Craig Wirth’s golden oldies in his 50th year of TV. This is our last look-back at his past half-century.

Don’t worry, we saved one of the best for last. It’s about the time Craig set out to write the worst country song ever– in four minutes, on camera.

He called himself Kountry Kraig.

It all started with answering an ad in Captain America– a challenge: Write the worst lyrics around. Well Craig stepped up to the challenge.

Check out these lyrics:

“Oh how I love my Utah cowgirl. She gives my beehive mind a whirl. I love her Salt Lake City smile and her city style…she sends my Granger heart beating dandy. Oh my love’s growing as fast as Sandy. I love you is my Provo slogan, my little cowgirl from Logan.”

Watch the video for the full report.

