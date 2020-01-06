Wirth Watching: Television now and then

Live TV is amazing now, but years ago it was really something. Take our New Year’s programming of the 50s when Channel 4 broadcast across the country.

It would be one of the most ambitious projects ever attempted in the early days of live TV.

Channel 4’s remote truck and six cameras would attempt to do what had never been done. Engineers would send a microwave to our new transmitter on top of the Oquirrh Mountains in a series of microwaves that would carry the signal to New York City.

It’s this week’s Wirth Watching.

What others are reading: