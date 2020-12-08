WIRTH WATCHING: Revisiting holidays past

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Holidays are best spent tuning in festive high school plays and choir concerts. Both adding a comforting ambiance to the magical season.

In the past, jovial productions would not only take center stage at local high schools but they would also take center stage in the hearts of the community; or for better words on TV!

Before network holiday specials took over cable, local TV stations were known to tune in mirthful high school productions and broadcast them for the entire community to enjoy.

Our very own Craig Wirth shares those tender memories caught on camera; revisiting seven decades-old films; all covering choir group sing-offs, cheerful dance recitals, and Santa Claus breaking through a cardboard fireplace.