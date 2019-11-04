Wirth Watching: Remembering Novemburrr ’94

We’ve seen some pretty wild weather in our state. Just last week we broke records from 20 degrees and snowing to 68 and sunny in just a few days.

The varying weather isn’t anything new for Utah. Take 2017 for example; it was very warm. It was still in the upper 60s on November 22nd.

Then there was the horrible November of 1994.

It started with lake effect snow on November 2nd and ended with an ice storm.

We reflect in this week’s Wirth Watching.

