If you grew up in the sixties and seventies you no doubt grew up with your local TV heroes.

Here on channel 4, there was the one and only “Fireman Frank.” He started your mornings with kind messages and a cartoon.

The calm voice and friendly fireman was really Ron Ross and he has now left us at age 91.

Our Craig Wirth worked on the Fireman Frank show five decades ago. It’s this week’s Wirth Watching.

