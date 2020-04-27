Wirth Watching: Channel 4 celebrates 72 years

In 1948 The Desert News applauded two amazing inventions to hit Salt Lake City–one was television and the other was the “Massage-O-Mat.”

Fortunately for us, Utahns kindly embraced television far more than they did the “Massage-O-Mat.” Now that’s just one new fact our Craig Wirth found in his research. As we, the first TV station in Utah celebrate our 72nd birthday. It’s this week’s Wirth Watching.

