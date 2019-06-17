Wirth Watching: Astor Place Barber Shop

6/17/2019 – Craig Wirth, back in 1983 was a feature reporter for a New York television station. Long haired hippies were returning to barber shops which was news.

The trendy Astor Place barbershop in the East Village of New York City was a tourist spot, hundreds would crowd in to watch people get spiked hair– mohawks… and other haircuts that were strange for the day.   

Craig got a chair by the window and got his hair died orange and silver and spiked… and entertained those who walked by and gawked at him getting his hair cut.

