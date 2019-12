We are finishing our look at stories from Craig Wirth’s 50 years in television. Craig has had a variety of stories from funny to poignant. This week’s story is a little more serious.

As a network correspondent, Craig was sent to do stories in the then mysterious Soviet Union.

It was a look at everyday life behind the iron curtain that few Americans had ever seen.

Take a look; it’s Wirth Watching.

What others are reading: