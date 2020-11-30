Wirth Watching: A look back at formal Thanksgiving feasts

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Another big feast day has past and Craig Wirth again tried to teach his family (which consists of two dogs) table manners.

Using 1950s educational films, we relive the days of formal Thanksgiving meals. They were dress-up occasions and nearly always came with expectations of formal table manners. The test for every family came with the annual visit to the relatives.

Neither Bobbie the hound and Edie the lab seemed to learn or care.