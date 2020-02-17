Wirth Watching: A look at Valentine’s traditions over the years

Americans spent close to $20 billion on bouquets, dinners and other gifts over Valentine’s Day weekend, but it was the “other gifts” that had ABC4’s Craig Wirth intrigued.

Valentine cards have been around for centuries, but we’ve tried some other stuff as well.

Heart-shaped pizzas, singing Valentines, conversation hearts, mouthwash…there have been a lot of traditions over the years. It’s this year’s Wirth Watching.

