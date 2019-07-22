Wirth Watching: A look at parades of the past

It’s parade season in Utah.
On Wednesday, the floats will roll down 200 East in Salt Lake City during the annual Pioneer Day parade.
Our own Craig Wirth has been in the industry for 50 July months and that means he’s covered a lot of parades!
On this week’s Wirth Watching we take a look back at parades from Eureka to Box Elder to Vernal and everywhere else.
