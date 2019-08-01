Wirth watching: A look at Lagoon back in the day

We know Craig Wirth has completed 5,000 TV stories in 50 years throughout America—but most of them in Utah.

He’s covered about every political, cultural, educational and other institution in our state.

Since the development of social media, we can track story comments and we wonder which got the most comments.

What Utah institution received the most comments of any story he has ever done? That would be Lagoon!

The Davis County amusement park strikes a warm, historic cord with about every generation around. So, we go back to when Lagoon was about the only thing for miles around in the wide-open fields of Davis County.

