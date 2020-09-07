VJ Day: A look back

Utah (ABC4 News) — World War II ended 75 years ago last week. Over time, many have forgotten the allied forces picked an important place to receive the Japanese Surrender Papers.

It was on deck on the mightiest ship of the Pacific, the USS Missouri. The ship was a powerful symbol and monument to that day as the flagship of the Navy.

ABC4’s Craig Wirth tells us the story of the USS Missouri finally retiring in 1992, to be remembered as a place of history.