Utah’s ‘go-to’ place over the 4th of July weekend starting in 1951

Utah (ABC4 News) – As you drive between Salt Lake City and Tooele you might have momentarily glanced at the big black rock on the shore of the Great Salt Lake.

Years ago it could have easily been the center of your 4th of July weekend.

Our Craig Wirth explains that the black rock was a major Independence Day destination in the 1950s. It was where you went to play all day and dance all night on the 4th of July.