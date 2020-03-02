The University of Utah celebrates 170 years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- On a cold February day in 1850 Brigham Young a few others started the University of Utah.

Our Craig Wirth missed that day, but he has been part of the U faculty for 25 years and this week he took the time to reflect on the 170 years of the University.

The Charter was signed on Feb 28, 1850, and the fancy document hereby created The University of Utah.

It’s this week’s Wirth Watching.

Other stories “Wirth Watching”: