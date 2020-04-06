The original shopping from home, the Sears Catalog

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A weekly dose of nostalgia with Craig Wirth takes us back to a time many of us remember…the the original shopping from home.
Twenty-seven years ago the Sears Catalog came to an end. Of course, Craig found the old film and put together a look back to when we first started shopping from home.
What others are clicking on:
- Amid virus, White House warns Americans to avoid going out — even to grocery stores, if possible
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 6, 2020
- Wisconsin restaurant takes prices off menu letting customers pay for what they can during coronavirus crisis
- Surgeon general warns US of `saddest week’ and `9/11 moment’
- What are the general conference announcements I should know about?