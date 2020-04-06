Live Now
The original shopping from home, the Sears Catalog

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A weekly dose of nostalgia with Craig Wirth takes us back to a time many of us remember…the the original shopping from home.

Twenty-seven years ago the Sears Catalog came to an end. Of course, Craig found the old film and put together a look back to when we first started shopping from home.

