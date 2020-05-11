Live Now
Watch Midday Live Now

The best-kept secret of World War II, the women pilots

Wirth

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Utah (ABC4 News) – Americans have been observing the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe this week.

As we remember the heroes, Craig Wirth remembers one Utah woman who flew bombers and fighters as part of an elite group of war pilots you’ve probably never heard about.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story