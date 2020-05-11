The best-kept secret of World War II, the women pilots

Utah (ABC4 News) – Americans have been observing the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe this week.
As we remember the heroes, Craig Wirth remembers one Utah woman who flew bombers and fighters as part of an elite group of war pilots you’ve probably never heard about.
What others are clicking on:
- Drone Diaries: Memory Grove Park
- As countries restart, WHO warns about lack of virus tracing
- City of North Salt Lake working to fix odor problem
- CEOs asked to remove masks at Iowa roundtable before Pence, governor arrived
- Meet Violet, our pet of the week!