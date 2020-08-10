Story behind what is now Vivint Smart Home Arena

Utah (ABC4 News) – Just because we can’t see NBA Basketball in person doesn’t mean we can’t talk about it.

Last week, ABC4’s Craig Wirth took us back to look at the rocky start for the Utah Jazz long before the team became one of the standards of pro ball, it was a rescue by Larry Miller.

Craig says the story is the same for what some thought was a crazy idea to build a basketball arena 30 years ago.

Between the original costs and remodels, there is about $250 million in the Vivint Smart Home Area that not only successfully serves basketball games but countless other events.

This week, Craig takes back to 1990 when the lot at 301 South Temple was just a lot and not exactly Salt Lake’s most sought after real estate.