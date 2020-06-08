Remembering TV western hero Roy Rogers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Last week Craig Wirth brought back memories of 1950s television but left the biggest TV western hero for this week.

It was much easier back then. We had one TV hero, one television in the house, and on TV station in the state.

Roy Rogers was the king of the cowboys. He was in over 118 movies and his name was on every lunch pail we carried.

Back then we dipped his cookies in our hot chocolate that we put in our Roy Rogers thermos.

We had Roy Rogers clocks, pencil cases, cameras and trick lassos.

Every Saturday, we’d watch one of his 100 movies at a local theater. His “San Fernando Valley” was playing at the Murray. “The Yellow Rose of Texas” played in Bountiful while “The Rainbow Over Texas” was playing at the Uintah.

There was just something about Roy. Kids of the 50s would flock to his museum in Apple Valley to see him long into the 1980s and to look at his life.

As your parents or grandparents about it. Even if it was just during a Saturday matinee you had to come west.

The king of cowboys died in 1998 in Apple Valley, California at age 87. After Roy died the museum declined in attendance and moved to Branson, Missouri, but it also closed and the memorabilia was auctioned off.

One of the pieces, his stuffed horse Trigger went for over a quarter-million dollars.

Check out other pieces Wirth Watching: