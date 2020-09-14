Park City Miner’s Day Celebration remembered

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — This year, ABC4’s Craig Wirth has shown us some past Utah events and places that are now canceled or off limits due to the pandemic.

Using Craig’s old films is a way to almost see what we continue to miss this year of 2020. One of those events was Park City’s Miner’s Day.

Miner’s Day would have been held during this past week. The skiing and resort town would have had mucking and drilling once again. So instead, we take you back to when Park City was a mining town.