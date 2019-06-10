Newsfore Opt-In Form

Havana nights and tropical days, Cuban mystery

Wirth
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In light of President Trump implementing stiff travel restrictions to Cuba last Thursday ABC4’s Craig Wirth thought it would be appropriate to show us his ABC4 documentary from 4 years ago.

A visit back to the island that was out of our view for so many years, and is now again restricted.

There’s been a mystery about Cuba, a land hidden to America, frozen in time, full of stories of Havana nights and tropical days. It’s this week’s Wirth Watching report.

What others are clicking on:

UFA firefighter/paramedic seriously injured after being struck by car while responding to call

Man gets 3 months in jail for downloading and sharing disturbing videos of child pornography

Firefighters execute adorable duckling rescue

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TV Schedule

Don't Miss

ABC4 Utah Facebook

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS