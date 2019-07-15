Newsfore Opt-In Form

Craig Wirth’s joyride around East Germany and the old Soviet Union

Wirth
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC News) – We’ve spent the summer looking back at Craig Wirth’s archive as he celebrates 50 years in television.

Probably few people realize he spent 14 years as a network financial correspondent out of Los Angeles, often commuting back and forth to work in Salt Lake.

One of his network assignments was to do serious financial documentaries and stories in East Germany and the old Soviet Union.

Somehow Craig convinced a driver to let him joyride around East Berlin in a Trabant. The Trabant is now known as one of the worst cars ever made.

It’s an early 1990s Wirth Watching report.

