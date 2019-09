SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s fall TV time. The new shows will begin airing this week and throughout the month.

ABC4’s Craig Wirth has seen 50 years of new fall season during his career…and he loves saving the ads for the new shows.

For this week’s special Wirth Watching report Craig takes us back to a time when the promotions were better than the shows.

What others are clicking on: