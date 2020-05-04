SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – We can’t go to theaters and see movies right now…but Craig Wirth says you can at least have memories of those old neighborhood theaters you went to years ago.
Virtually all the single screen houses are gone but Craig Wirth takes us on a trip down memory lane for this week’s report.
What others are clicking on:
- Happy Star Wars Day: May the Fourth be with you, even during the pandemic
- Box truck rollover causes major delays along southbound I-15 near Orem
- J.Crew files for Chapter 11 as pandemic chokes retail
- Monday marks 50 years since Kent State massacre
- A trip down memory lane: Do you remember your old neighborhood theaters?