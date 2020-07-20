A parade of ‘Pioneer Day’ memories

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s the time of year where Utahns should have been spending hours getting their floats ready for the Pioneer Day Parade this Friday.

Others would have spent days scouting out places to view the annual display. This year, the parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ABC4’s Craig Wirth didn’t want us to miss out completely, so, he created a parade of memories for this week’s Wirth Watching report.