A Look Back: The Golden Age of Road Trips

The Great American Road Trip! You know for many of us it’s memories of being loaded up in the old station wagon and heading out on to the road and of course those roadside motels.

You packed the car full of folks and went on the open road– before seat belts and well before common sense we have discovered.

The state encouraged road trips and every bit as important as the scenic wonder was the wonder of a scenic motel each night. ABC4’s Craig Wirth takes us back on this episode of Wirth Watching.

More Wirth Watching: