SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Did you know there used to be a boxing/wrestling arena on the corner of 900 south and Main Street in Salt Lake City?

Years ago an old story-teller friend of Craig Wirth’s, Dr. Bob Keller, took him to that corner to talk about the fights at McCullough’s Arena. This week the relatives of the arena’s namesake Verne McCullough sent him memorabilia. The result is this Wirth Watching.

In 1928 Verne McCullough’s $85,000 arena located at 24 East 900 South was opening.

The prominent attorney McCullough moved from his day job of fighting court battles to promoting ring battles.

Dr. Keller told Craig they had big Monday night wrestling and Friday night boxing and boy did they draw the crowds.

As a kid if you were lucky enough to get it it it was the best thing that ever existed.

You’d come down and sit in the reserved seat. You felt like a big shot!

A look back at the old boxing arena on 9th South in SLC–McCullough’s Arena

A look back at the old boxing arena on 9th South in SLC–McCullough’s Arena

A look back at the old boxing arena on 9th South in SLC–McCullough’s Arena

The arena is gone, and so is Dr. Keller, but the chants and cigar smoke and excitement of it all lives on in this week’s report.

McCullough’s arena survived until the end of the 30’s. Verne then brought the Ritz Bowling alley to Utah. Dr. Bob also took Craig out to the site of the old Saltaire once.

That was a three hour interview. Stay tuned for that story later this summer.

Other stories Wirth Watching: