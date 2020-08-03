A forgotten story of how Larry Miller saved the Utah Jazz

Utah (ABC4 News) – Basketball is back, and as you know Utah loves the Jazz.

It is unthinkable that the Jazz had such a rough start here in the Beehive state. It is almost a forgotten story of how Larry Miller saved the team over 30 years ago. Of course, while fans think of this unusual season our Craig Wirth thinks about the past.

Craig says a number of us might remember when it looked like the team might move or even fold. As we turn our attention to the resumption of the season, Craig thought about some old conversations he had with the late Larry Miller.

The historic tapes from 40 years ago help make up this week’s Wirth Watching report.