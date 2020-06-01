A few classic television shows kids of the 50’s are sure to remember

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In this week’s Wirth Watching report we take a look at a nostalgic time gone by when so many grew up.

And not only grew up, but grew up with television. Kids in the 50’s were among the first to grow up with television.

Every kid knew the songs of the shows of the 50’s and many kids had their own lyrics. Craig Wirth remembers a familiar tune and sings the words “I’m Popeye the Sailor Man. I live in a garbage can, I eat all the worms and spit out the germs.”

Howdy Doody was the perfect way to start your evening at 5:30 by tuning into Utah’s first television station, ABC4. Westerns, scary shows, and a few other classics that kids of the 50’s are sure to recognize all this week’s report.