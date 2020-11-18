50th anniversary of the Saltair fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Fifty years ago Salt Lake City firefighters were dealing with the biggest building fire ever in Utah.

It could be seen all over town. One who was watching it was ABC4’s Craig Wirth.

The giant Saltair resort was burning to the ground. For the anniversary of the spectacular fire that claimed the one-of-a-kind resort Craig Wirth goes back in time to visit the fire that burned for days in 1970.