Man wraps wife in plastic wrap, breaks Guinness World Record

(ABC4 News) -There’s a new world record, and chances are you never even knew the record even existed.

We are talking about wrapping a person in plastic wrap in the fastest time.

This week David Rush from Idaho wrapped his wife in plastic wrap in 1 minute 57 seconds. The previous record—yes, there was a previous record– was 1 minute 59 seconds.

Rush said it took 12 attempts to do this. He said the wrap would break or he would miss a small spot – usually on the joints.

But then he finally did it.

He believes he went throw one thousand feet of wrap practicing and accomplishing his record.

By the way, the person being wrapped was as David puts it his “saint-like” wife.

According to his website, Rush is a world-class juggler and attempts to break Guinness World Records to promote STEM education. He has broken more than 100 world records.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: