Fart, goat sounds coming to Tesla cars

Tesla owners may soon have cars that sound like horses, or goats, or farts.

CEO Elon Musk tweeted his company plans to launch customizable horn and movement sounds for its cars.

Movement sounds are artificially produced noises electric cars make to help warn pedestrians they are in motion since they run so quietly.

Most manufacturers opt for a futuristic “whirring” sound, but Musk wants coconuts, goats, and flatulence.

The coconuts are likely a reference to a scene in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” where coconuts banging together were used to mimic the sound of a horse trotting.

💨 & 🐐 sounds too (also, of course) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 6, 2019

As for the farts–it’s unclear the exact nature of the gas Musk has in mind.

The eccentric executive also says he may give owners the ability to upload their own sounds for the car’s horn.

