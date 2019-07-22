Community giving thanks after police catch ‘birdlar”

LONE PEAK, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police in Lone Peak suspected “fowl” play when the responded to a report of a burglary over the weekend.

Neighbors called dispatch saying they heard a window break in the home of a family that was out of town and were worried it a was burglar.

When officers arrived on scene they found the suspect. It turns out it wasn’t a burglary but a “birdlary”.

Courtesy: Lone Peak Police Dept.

Yes, turkeys can fly.

Officials say the bird “sustained major injuries”.

What others are clicking on: