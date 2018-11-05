Skip to content
Weird News
Man wraps wife in plastic wrap, breaks Guinness World Record
Community giving thanks after police catch ‘birdlar”
Air Force ready to ‘protect’ Area 51 amid proposed storming from alien hunters
WATCH: Baboon attempts to break into home in South Africa
How to find your very own ‘Florida man’ story
More Weird News Headlines
Man arrested after allegedly choking driver singing Christmas songs
Uber releases list of 50 strangest things left behind by riders
‘Cheesed Challenge’: Parents hurling slices of cheese at their kids
Police in Kansas share the ‘most ridiculous call of 2019 (so far)’
For $2 you can name a cockroach after your ex just in time for Valentine’s Day
KFC introduces limited time gravy-scented candle
Did Grover drop the ‘F’ word on television? The Internet debates…
‘Day of the Dozens’: Krispy Kreme brings back $1 dozen deal
Mugshot of Florida man with massive neck goes viral
Pringles announces Thanksgiving chips are back!
