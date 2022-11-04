SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, and welcome to a brief pause in the winter-like weather we’ve been experiencing. Today will seem much more calm and drier than we’ve seen the last few days, but it’s only a short break because another pattern is coming in on Saturday. High pressure takes control for our Friday, but breaks down quickly with a chance of wet weather for the weekend in parts of the state.

Today Utah should see clearer skies in the morning with the clouds increasing from the west as the afternoon and evening wears on. Temperatures will be mostly in the upper 30s and low 40s throughout northern Utah with 40s and 50s down south. By the evening, wet weather wants to move into the state with valley rain and mountain snow. The Wasatch and western Uintas have the best chance of picking up snow, as a decent cold front dips into Northern Utah. The front stalls just south of Utah County so the best chance for valley rain and mountain snow will be north of Utah County. Temperatures will warm throughout the day, so we will see precipitation changing from snow to rain and back to snow through early Sunday morning.

An active pattern sets up as we head into next week, thanks to the influx of moisture to our West. Utah may be able to tap into the remnants of an atmospheric river which brings some milder temps, steady valley rain at times and the chance for heavy mountain snow. Mild temperatures will hang on for the start of the work week, but another cold front looks to sweep through and open the door for colder air by Wednesday.

Bottom line? Dry to close the work week with an active pattern ahead.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast. You can follow along with us both on-air and online.