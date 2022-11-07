SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As we go into another work week, it’s plain to see that Sunday was quite literally the calm before the storm.

Monday brings a High Wind Watch for much of the western half of the state. Winds of 30-40 mph and possible gusts up to 65 will begin early in the morning and remain in place throughout the day. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be windier than normal as the wind starts to track from west to east with each passing day, leaving the high winds in the southeastern corner of the state for Wednesday.

But wind will only be an introduction to the main storm coming. We’ll start to see the beginnings of the disturbance late Monday evening coming from the northwest. The Wasatch Front could see some wet weather during the evening. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for northern Utah starting in the evening on Monday and lasting through Thursday morning. During this time it is expected to see one to two feet of snow and localized amounts of three feet are not out of the question. Where it’s not snowing there will be a good amount of rain throughout most of the Wasatch Front. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the days for the best chance at more snow.

Southern Utah has its own Winter Storm Watch as the mountains of Central and Southern Utah could also find up to two feet of snow. Heavy rains will pound much of the southwestern portion of the state. This second Winter Storm Watch is scheduled from Tuesday afternoon and will remain through late Wednesday evening.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Temperatures will drop well below seasonal averages across the state for most of the week until we start to see some rise in the weekend.