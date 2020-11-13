Wintry weather weekends in Northern and Central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Another storm is here and this one packs a punch for the high country! Mountain snow arrived in the north on Friday afternoon, with valley rain becoming more widespread into the overnight.





You can expect the southwest winds to remain gusty into your Saturday, and valley rain will eventually switch to snow in the overnight. There will be a window when cold air moves in and valley precipitation will turn to snow and we could see some accumulations as a result. The mountains get a plume of moisture that will produce a window of heavy snowfall Friday overnight into Saturday afternoon. Winds will be strong as well, with gusts in the 35-50 mile per hour range, so blowing snow at our high peaks.

THIS!! Live look at @skicpr & this intense snowfall is why our expected snow totals are so high!! Sardine Canyon in Cache Valley also has messy conditions with snow—travel safely! @abc4utah #utwx #snow pic.twitter.com/EAM1xNzAal — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) November 14, 2020

The National Weather Service has issued a “Winter Storm Warning” for the Wasatch Mountains, the Western Uintas, and Wasatch mountain valleys including Park City, Morgan, and Eden through Saturday afternoon. A “Winter Weather Advisory” is in effect for the Central Mountains as well as Cache Valley. Northern Mountains are expected to pick up between 16-22″ inches of snow, while the Cottonwoods could get slammed with 12-24 inches with similar numbers for the Uintas.

**Winter Storm Warning & Winter Weather Advisory in effect NOW** Wasatch Mtns, Western Uintas, Park City, Cache Valley, Backside of the Wasatch & Central Mountains impacted by this storm! Blowing heavy snow with BIG totals expected. See you @abc4utah with your #utwx #snow pic.twitter.com/hLV5i5eH0I — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) November 14, 2020

Meanwhile, this storm will deliver a winter wallop worth of snow totals for the higher elevations and colder valleys of Northern Utah. We will start up in Cache Valley where forecast snow totals of 4-8″ look like a likely scenario given the earlier changeover from rain to snow and colder temperatures. Mountain Valleys including the Wasatch Back, Ogden Valleys, and Bear River Valley are forecast to receive 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts. Higher mountain passes and area roads will become snow-covered quickly creating difficult travel and winter driving conditions.

The Wasatch Front valleys are not expected to receive much in the way of accumulating snow. From Ogden to Provo and over to the Tooele Valley, we are forecasting a trace to 2 inches of snow with a few more inches expected in adjacent bench locations. The Northern Utah mountains including the Wasatch and Uinta range, a foot and a half to two feet of snow is expected with locally higher amounts. Southwest favored slopes will be hit hard earlier in the storm before shifting to Northwest facing slopes in the latter half of the storm.

Central mountains could receive 5 to 10 inches of new snow. However, if you are planning on traveling into the high country, prepare for winter driving conditions and impassable roads due to gusty winds.