Winter weather to impact portions of the weekend in Northern and Central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Winter weather will impact a portion of the weekend in Northern and Central Utah. A strong cold front passes through the state into Saturday, with gusty winds ahead and behind it, and cold air with a moist NW flow will bring in snow showers. By Saturday morning, the third and final wave rolls through and with much colder air in place, allows for snow to become more widespread over Northern Utah.

*UPDATE* Winter weather advisory expanded to include Northern Wasatch Front & Central Mtns. Northern Wasatch Front will see 1-4" in valleys along I-15 with benches expecting 4-8" Ogden Valley will see high totals, in the 5-10" range. @abc4utah #utwx #snow pic.twitter.com/1UaaGAuxew — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyNews) February 26, 2021

This last wave of our storm will bring the chance for valley and mountain accumulating snow. Accumulations are likely with valley locations, including I-15 along the Northern Wasatch Front, receiving 1 to 4″ depending on location and elevation. Benches and mountain valleys will see a range of 3-8″ with the highest amounts in the Ogden Valleys. All Northern mountain locations should pick up 8 to 18″ with the highest amounts expected in the Upper Cottonwoods.

A “Winter Weather Advisory” issued by the National Weather Service applies to the Northern and Central mountains, Western Uintas, Wasatch Mountain Valleys, and the advisory was expanded to include the Northern Wasatch Front. Accumulating snow will bring valley totals between 1-4″, with benches expecting 4-8″, mountain valleys looking at 3-7″ and our mountains getting anywhere from 8-18″

Lake enhancement from the Great Salt Lake is expected early Saturday and Sunday mornings for various locations throughout the Wasatch Front. This would increase snow amounts along the east benches and in the Cottonwoods. Travel Saturday morning could be difficult at times, especially on untreated roads, benches and mountain passes. Plan for winter driving conditions.

By Saturday evening, this storm will be exiting East with snow showers remaining over parts of Northern and Central Utah. A couple of inches are possible in the Northern San Pete valleys as well as along the I-15 corridor to Nephi. Gusty canyon winds are forecast to return to the canyons around St. George and Washington County on Sunday which could make for windy travel between Cedar City and St. George.