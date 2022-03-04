SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah!

After a week of mild temperatures and quiet conditions, change is here. Many of us may have picked up a touch of spring fever after our warmest day of the year with Salt Lake hitting 71 yesterday and tying a record, but daytime highs will be dropping quickly as we get through the next several days.

On Friday, we start with mild conditions and mostly cloudy skies, but temperatures will still run 10-15 degrees cooler today than Thursday. We have a series of storms that will impact us in the coming days, and it starts with an area of low pressure moving through Utah.

We get the chance for Southern Utah, including near the Four Corners, to tap into some moisture earlier in the day, while the northern half of the state could see the chance for some light rain into the evening and overnight. Snow levels will be tricky the next few days and play with precipitation type, but for today, the snow level is likely to start at or above 7000 feet before dropping Friday night into Saturday where it could fall to the benches but stay above 5,000 feet. Wet weather will continue at times from Saturday into Sunday.

On Saturday, we get another shot of cold air and temperatures will likely drop another 10 degrees. Periods of valley rain and mountain snow will impact our Saturday, but our best chance to see some winter weather will be Saturday night into Sunday. Colder air moves in, and we’ll have a chance to see rain transition to snow in our valleys including the Wasatch Front as a third area of low pressure moves in. Accumulation is expected in the mountains and is possible in our valleys.

As these systems develop, we’ll nail down snow amounts and the specific timing of accumulation. Our mountains may see the most snow they’ve seen in quite some time, especially for central and northern Utah, with accumulation expected through Monday. Active weather will potentially carry over into the early half of the week with below average temperatures. Tuesday looks dry and cool, but models are hinting at the potential for another storm late Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll see how it all shakes out, but a more progressive pattern is definitely welcome.

Bottom line? A Friday of change ahead with cloudy skies, rain and a temperature decline today and through the weekend.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!