Winter weather returns for the weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – We’ve trudged through winter with extremely dry conditions, battling the worst drought in 20 years, so this storm is just a very welcome change of pace!

In the last 90 days, Friday was the sixteenth time Salt Lake City received measurable moisture. No, that’s not a typical winter in the beehive state, that’s not even close! This current system is the first significant winter storm to hit the region since late December and will bring much-needed precipitation and heavy mountain snow to our drought-stricken state.

What’s happening in the weather world? A large area of low pressure will slowly track through the Desert Southwest pulling in moisture from the Pacific along the way. This will help provide more significant snowfall for most of Utah’s mountains this weekend with a few to several inches of snow expected for some of our lower valleys. Ahead of the heavier precipitation & snowfall, a breezy to windy Southerly flow will help keep temperatures warmer than normal.

This will lead to valley rain or a rain/snow mix to linger longer until the cold front crosses the state. Colder valleys will likely stay mostly snow leading to higher snowfall totals. The aforementioned cold front is set to stall out somewhere over Northern Utah, likely the Northern Wasatch Front for a time on Saturday. This will lead to heavier snowfall and higher snow totals by the time the storm exits. Expect snow levels to continue to fall through Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a “Winter Weather Advisory” for Utah mountains that will remain in effect through Saturday, January 23rd, until 8 pm. The advisory was upgraded Friday afternoon and now also includes the Northern Wasatch Front from Bountiful to Ogden as well as Castle Country. Generally speaking, our highest peaks, including the Cottonwood Canyons, will receive 12-18″ of snow through Saturday evening, with mountains in Central and Southern Utah picking up 8-14″. Valleys under the winter weather advisory could see anywhere from 2-5″, while 1-3″.is expected in many other Northern valleys including Salt Lake and Tooele.

This storm will continue to evolve as it impacts Utah through the weekend, be sure to stay informed on-air and online with the Pinpoint Weather Team for all your latest storm updates at abc4.com/weather.