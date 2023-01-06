SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We start the day with fresh accumulations of heavy, wet, dense snow in our mountains and mountain valleys, with soggy, slick conditions in our valleys after rain switched to snow overnight.

A cold front working its way through the state opened the door for cooler air to push into Utah valleys. With active skies to start the day, our Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory remain in effect.

The Winter Storm Warnings includes our southern mountains to our northern mountains including the Wasatch Plateau and Book Cliffs and holds through 5 a.m. Friday while the one for the central and northern mountains will continue through 2 p.m. Friday. Through the duration of the warnings, 6-12″ of snow is expected in our southern mountains with isolated amounts of up to 15″ being possible for the Pine Valleys and Brian Head.

For our central and northern mountains, 10-15″ of snow is expected with isolated amounts of up to 20″ being possible for the Ogden area mountains and the cottonwood canyons. The Winter Weather Advisory hangs on through 10 a.m. for the Wasatch Front, Cache Valley and Tooele County.

The advisory was issued because when all is said and done, northern valleys will accumulate rain-2″ but if the changeover occurs early with plenty of moisture being present, up to 4″ will be possible. Benches will range between 3-6″ and mountain valleys will likely come in between 3-7″ with valleys at and above 7000ft. like Park City receiving possibly up to 8-10″. Again, mountains will generally receive between 6-12″ with isolated amounts up to 15-20″.

Moisture will gradually exit through the day on Friday leaving us with a dry and fairly seasonal Saturday and a slight chance of an isolated mountain snow shower for Sunday. A quick-moving system could bring the chance of some precipitation Sunday afternoon in northern Utah. Heading into next week, our active pattern looks to stay in control with a couple more systems moving our way through the first half of next week. At this point, that could mean more valley rain and mountain snow, so stay tuned!

Bottom Line? A Soggy start to our Friday with winter weather, then drier conditions for the rest of the day and first part of the weekend.

Always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s Most Accurate forecast both on-air and online! We are Good4Utah!