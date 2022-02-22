Winter weather alerts in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another winter storm is here, and it has prompted several Winter alerts for Tuesday into Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at either 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. on Tuesday for parts of Central, Eastern and Southern Utah. The counties and areas under this advisory include Castle Country, the San Rafael Swell, Lower Washington County, the Uinta Mountains, the Uinta Basin, Sanpete Valley, Sevier Valley, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs, and both Millard and Juab Counties.

Widespread winter driving conditions can be expected into Wednesday evening. Additional snowfall accumulations in these areas depend on elevation with lower valleys looking at another 2-5 inches, while mountains will see anywhere from an additional 5-10 inches or 6-12 inches.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. for the South Central part of our state including SW valleys like Beaver, Milford and Cedar City, as well as the Southern Mountains, Zion National Park, Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, San Juan Mountains as well as the Western Canyonlands area.

This warning does include a portion of Interstate 15 and U.S. 89, so significant winter driving conditions can be expected Tuesday into Wednesday. This is where the heaviest snowfall will occur with the warning posted until Wednesday evening. In Lower Washington County, 1-3 inches of snow will be possible while 6-12 inches is likely for most other valleys within the warning. Along the I-15 corridor, 5-10 inches of snow will be possible while the Central and Southern Mountains are likely to pick up between 1-2 feet of snow.

Plan accordingly if you plan to travel through these areas.

Stay ahead of all the winter weather with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online. We are There4You!