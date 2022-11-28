SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Northern Utah has already had a good blast of snowfall this afternoon with accumulating snowfall, causing quite the headache out on the roadways. While the storm slides south overnight, scattered snow showers remain possible over northern Utah.

In addition to the scattered showers, lake effect snow remains the main focus into Tuesday morning. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Salt Lake Valley and the Wasatch Mountains south of I-80 through Tuesday afternoon.

A band of lake effect snow is expected to form overnight and could continue through late Tuesday morning as arctic air slides into the region. The heaviest snowfall in the valley is expected to be east of I-15 where up to 8″ of snow is expected. Some of the east bench areas have already seen close to 5″ this evening. Areas west of I-15 are expecting 2-5″ of snowfall.

In the mountains, very snowfall will continue with 10-20″ of additional snowfall expected in the Upper Cottonwoods with locally higher amounts possible. Plan on very poor driving conditions throughout Tuesday morning due to lake effect snow showers.